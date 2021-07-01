Covid vaccine from Germany's CureVac just 48% effective: final results

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/AFP
01 July, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 11:38 am

Related News

Covid vaccine from Germany's CureVac just 48% effective: final results

The European Union has secured up to 405 million doses of the CureVac vaccine

BSS/AFP
01 July, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 11:38 am
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Germany's CureVac announced Wednesday that final trial results showed its coronavirus vaccine had an efficacy rate of just 48 percent, far lower than those developed by mRNA rivals BioNTech and Moderna.

The outcome had been expected after poor interim results were released earlier this month.

The company in part blamed "the unprecedented context of 15 strains circulating" among the trial volunteers, as well as varying responses across different age groups.

The Covid vaccines developed by German rival BioNTech/Pfizer and US firm Moderna were both approved some 18 months ago after showing around 95 percent efficacy.

Their trials at the time only had to contend with the original strain of the virus.

CureVac said its jab, known as CVnCoV, did slightly better among people aged 18 to 60 than among older ages, with efficacy climbing to 53 percent.

Among that same 18-60 age group, the vaccine offered 100 percent protection against hospitalisation and death.

"In this final analysis, CVnCoV demonstrates a strong public health value" for people aged 18 to 60, "which we believe will be an important contribution to help manage the Covid-19 pandemic and the dynamic variant spread," chief executive officer Franz-Werner Haas said in a statement.

CureVac's late-stage Phase 2b/3 trial involved some 40,000 people in 10 countries in Europe and Latin America. Of those, 228 contracted the coronavirus.

CureVac, founded in 2000 by mRNA pioneer Ingmar Hoerr, said in May that independent analysis "found no safety concerns" with its two-dose vaccine.

The company said it had shared its data with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and would give further details at a press conference on Thursday.

Despite being a laggard in the vaccine race, CureVac believes it has advantages over its mRNA competitors.

CureVac's product can be stored at standard refrigerator temperature, unlike the first-generation Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which require super-cold freezers.

CureVac's vaccine also requires a lower dosage, allowing for faster and cheaper mass production.

The European Union has secured up to 405 million doses of the CureVac vaccine.

The company is already working on a second-generation vaccine for which it has teamed up with pharma giant GSK.

Top News / World+Biz

Germany / CureVac

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

17h | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

20h | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

1d | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business