Covid travel: Bangladesh is on red list, India moved up

The UK government has included Bangladesh and 59 other countries on the international travel red list and restricted travel for UK nationals.

In its latest list, the UK has decided to move up India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from the red list to amber, for which travelers will no longer have to pay to quarantine in a hotel for 11 days.

The UK government recently has changed its travel rules that will come into effect from Sunday, meaning that India will be included in the amber list from 8 August 2021, according to the UK government.

The government has also introduced a "green watchlist" to identify which countries are most likely to get reclassified from green to amber.

This traffic light system has been effective since 17 May, and it was given by the Global Travel Taskforce.

The UK government has instructed that any British nationals returning from high-risk or "red list" countries must stay quarantined at the hotel to contain new coronavirus infections and variants.

According to transport secretary Grant Shapps, red list countries are "those which should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances".

Countries reclassified from previous lists

The list was originally 30 countries long when hotel quarantine first came into effect on 15 February. Additional countries have since been added, and the full list now comprises 60 destinations.

The most recent additions were Georgia, Mexico, La Réunion and Mayotte.

In case of exceptions, someone coming back from a red list country or territory must stay hotel-quarantined for 10 days and must ensure that they have taken a pre-departure Covid test. Upon arrival, the PCR test must be taken on the second and eighth days.

Countries that will be moved to the amber list from Sunday are Bahrain, India, Qatar, and the UAE.

Why Bangladesh got red listed

Destinations have been considered "high risk" because one of the variants of concern has been identified and is prevalent there.

According to the Global Travel Taskforce report published on 9 April, the key factors of a country's risk are its infection rate, prevalence of variants of concern and the progress of its vaccination programme. Reliability of data and genomic sequencing capability have been taken into account as well.

For the last 5 weeks, Bangladesh's daily confirmed cases per 100 tests ranged between 25% and 33%. On the other hand, daily deaths have crossed the 200 mark last month despite having an increasing vaccination rate. This indicates a high probability of getting Covid positive for travelers and tourists, for which the country got into the red list.

Mandatory quarantine for travelers from Bangladesh

Some hotels have been assigned for the mandatory quarantine of all red list arrivals. Arrivals who fail to undergo the stipulated hotel quarantine need to pay up to £10,000 worth fines. Hotel quarantines are to be financed by travelers themselves, at a cost of £1,750 per person for those travelling alone, which includes 10 days' (11 nights') room and board. Additional people in the same hotel room pay significantly less.

The current quarantine for all red list arrivals into the UK is 10 days and 11 nights.

List: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/booking-and-staying-in-a-quarantine-hotel-wh...