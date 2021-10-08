Bahrain removes Bangladesh from red list

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 12:24 pm

Bahrain removes Bangladesh from red list

The decision will be effective from Sunday (10 October)

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 12:24 pm
Bahrain removes Bangladesh from red list

Bahrain have decided to remove Bangladesh from red list countries.

The decision will be effective from Sunday (10 October), said Foreign Minister Dr. Ak Abdul Momen in the morning. 

"Everyday hundreds of Bangladeshis who returned from Bahrain ask when Bahrain would open up. Today we have a good news. Bahrain decided to remove Bangladesh from red list countries starting from 10 October 2021," said the minister. 

Earlier on 22 September, The UK removed Bangladesh from travel red list.

Besides, Bangladesh has been added to the UK government's list of approved Covid-19 vaccines and the countries with approved Covid-19 proof of vaccination.

The approval will be effective from 4am Monday (11 October), according to an announcement from the UK's Department for Transport.
 

