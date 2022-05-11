Week-long booster dose inoculation starts in June

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Tawsia Tajmim
11 May, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 12:42 pm

Related News

Week-long booster dose inoculation starts in June

Booster doses will be given to 2-3 crore people

Tawsia Tajmim
11 May, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 12:42 pm

As part of the government's initiative to advance its Covid-19 booster dose vaccination drive, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has planned a week-long vaccination campaign in June intending to expedite inoculation with booster doses.

"A booster dose campaign will start next month but no date has been fixed yet. Booster doses will be given to 2-3 crore people. So far, 98% of the targeted population have received two doses," said Professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora, chair of the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for Covid-19 Vaccines in Bangladesh.

She added that many people did not take the booster dose even after receiving the SMS as they were fasting. Some people are also less interested in taking booster doses as Covid cases have dropped recently and no death has been recorded in the last 20 consecutive days. The positivity rate at present is also below 1%.

"For the last two days, we have discussed with field-level officers the challenges involved in the booster dose enhancement campaign. This time, the campaign will be week-long instead of day-long so that people can come at their convenience," she added.

IEDCR data shows that 1.31 crore people have taken the booster dose. Some 12.85 crore people have received the first dose while 11.66 crore received the second dose. At present, 50,000 people are vaccinated daily on average.

Week-long booster dose inoculation starts in June
Infographic: TBS

Dr M Mushtuq Husain, adviser of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told The Business Standard that Covid infection has been low in Bangladesh for more than three months. However, there is risk of another outbreak within three to six months of the lower infection rate and as such, infections may increase in June.

Thus, those who have not been vaccinated should be vaccinated and eligible people have to be given a booster dose, he added.

26 Covid cases were reported in 24hrs

The country reported 26 Covid  cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday and the positivity rate was 0.54% after testing 7,490 samples across the country.

So far, 29,127 people have died and 19,52,855 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the first death on 18 March of the same year.

Bangladesh / Coronavirus chronicle / Top News / Health

COVID-19 / Booster Shot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

37m | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

1h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A village where clay-made piggy banks are the source of livelihood

2h | Videos
Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

3h | Videos
Denim Expo on full swing

Denim Expo on full swing

3h | Videos
Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec