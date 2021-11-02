Students getting vaccinated at eight schools in Dhaka 

On Tuesday, eight schools in the capital started vaccinating students between 12 and 17 years of age for coronavirus.

The Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education had already informed the students about the centers and time of vaccination.

Students of schools that have centers, as well as students from other schools, received the vaccine on Tuesday from 9am to 3pm.

The eight schools, Motijheel Ideal School, Hurdco Int'l School, South Point Int'l School, Chittagong Grammar School, Mirpur Commerce College, Kakoli School, South Breeze School, and Scholastica School, Mirpur, each have 25 vaccination booths.

Students of these eight schools were vaccinated from 9am to 12 noon. Later, students from other schools were vaccinated from 12 noon to 3pm.

Dr Shahan Ara Begum, principal of Ideal School and College told the Business Standard, "On Tuesday 720 students of Ideal School, 500 students of Motijheel Ideal School, and 1,800 students of Motijheel Model School were vaccinated."

On Wednesday, 3,500 students of Ideal School and College and 500 students of Motijheel Model School will be vaccinated.

Students of Cambrian School and College and Sir John Wilson School, were vaccinated at Hardco International School Center on Tuesday.

Students from South Point School and College, and Khaled Haider Memorial Junior Girls School, were vaccinated at the Southpoint School and College Center.

At Chittagong Grammar School Center in Banani, students were vaccinated from 9am to 12 noon. A total of 178 students of Chittagong Grammar School, 499 students of Botmali Home Girls High School and 340 students of Tejgaon Government High School were vaccinated in those three hours.

Then, starting 12 noon,1,134 students of Holycross Girls High School were vaccinated at that centre.

Students of Ahsania Mission School and College, Dhaka Education Board Laboratory School and College, and Dhaka Commerce College in Mirpur, were vaccinated at the Dhaka Commerce College Center in Mirpur.

A total of 1,232 students of Mirpur Scholastica School and 1,000 students of Adamji Cantonment Public School were vaccinated at the Scholastica School Center in Mirpur from 12 noon to 3pm.

Students of Kakoli High School and College in Dhanmondi, BCSIR School and College, European Standard School, and Mohammadpur Preparatory School and College, were vaccinated at the Kakoli High School and College Center in Dhanmondi.

At the South Bridge School Center in Uttara, 566 students of the school were vaccinated from 9am to 12 noon and 600 students from Uttara High School and College and 1,000 students from Milestone College were vaccinated from 12 noon to 3pm.

The government plans to vaccinate 40,000 school children every day, 5,000 at each of the eight centres. Earlier on Monday, the vaccination program was inaugurated at Motijheel Ideal School and College.