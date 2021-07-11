RMCH Covid unit logs 19 more deaths

Nineteen more people have died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Six of the deceased were confirmed Covid patients while eleven others died with symptoms. One, however, tested negative for the virus.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "These people have died between Saturday 6am and Sunday 6am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, nine hailed from Rajshahi, six from Naogaon, two from Natore, and one each from Pabna and Kushtia.

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 518 against 454 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 74 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the infection rate was 10.63% after 30 samples came back positive against 282 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday.