PCR test for Covid-19 to be available at airports: Cabinet secretary

The government has decided to install PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) testing facility for Covid-19 for the outgoing passengers at all international airports in the country.

During a cabinet meeting today, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed to take necessary steps in this regard.

"The results of this test will be available in 4-6 hours," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said in a press briefing after the meeting.

According to the cabinet secretary, the decision was taken as many countries added the condition to their travel requirements to submit the Covid-19 PCR test result 4-8 hours prior to the scheduled flight.

Earlier on 3 September, Moslem Uddin Ahmed, member of the parliament from constituency-6 in Chattogram, made the recommendation at the parliamentary session.