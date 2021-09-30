Over 80 lakh people jabbed in 2-day vaccine campaign marking PM’s birthday

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 03:23 pm

Volunteers working to register vaccine candidates at the Kalabagan Thana Community Centre in DSCC ward no 16 during a special vaccination campaign on 28 September. Photo: TBS
Volunteers working to register vaccine candidates at the Kalabagan Thana Community Centre in DSCC ward no 16 during a special vaccination campaign on 28 September. Photo: TBS

Over 80 lakh people got inoculated during two-day nationwide special mass vaccination campaign on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75 birthday.

The special drive began on Tuesday to implement the government's aim of inoculating 75 lakh people.

Across eight divisions, some 80.93 lakh people were vaccinated on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 78.11 lakh people received the first shot of Covid vaccine while 2.82 lakh received the second dose.

On the first day of the campaign, Bangladesh set a record of administering over 66.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in a day.

The vaccination campaign was held in 4,000 union parishads, 1,054 municipalities, and 443 city corporation wards. Each vaccination centre at the union level had a target of administering about 1,500 doses, each municipal centre 500 doses, and each city corporation ward centre over 1,000 doses.

Earlier, Some 50.73 lakh people were vaccinated in six days in the first campaign from 7-12 August.

Coronavirus vaccination started in the country on 7 February. So far, 3.15 crore people received the first dose of vaccine and 1.66 crore people got two doses.

Comments

