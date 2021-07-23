Bangladesh goes into fresh 14-day ‘stricter lockdown’

The country today entered into another 14-day nationwide strict lockdown as the Covid-19 has taken a worrying turn here with surging deaths and cases from the dreaded virus.

The lockdown restrictions came into effect from 6am today, just a day after the end of Eid holidays.

In Gabtoli and Aminbazar, two entry points of Dhaka, a large number of private vehicles and rented cars are being checked by police officials and most were denied entry into the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Deputy Commissioner (Mirpur Division) ASM Mahtab Uddin said, "Vehicles such as buses and rented cars are emptied by the police and the passengers are being allowed to enter Dhaka on foot."

Photo: Nurul Amin/TBS

"Even then we are checking if these Dhaka-bound people are wearing masks and maintaining social distance," he added saying, "The vehicles are either sent back or parked in the terminals near checkpoints."

Mahtab further said the police check-posts of these two spots are allowing owner-driven private vehicles, who had set out for Dhaka last night.

Talking to The Business Standard, Masud, employee of a private company, said he was forced to travel all the way from Barishal via Paturia as his workplace is still open.

Photo: Nurul Amin/TBS

"I travelled by bus to Aminbazar. Then we were stopped and later was asked to walk," he said while seeking alternate transport.

Within the capital, rickshaws and vans were seen carrying passengers in all of the locations.

In Merul Badda, a checkpost of the Bangladesh Army has been set up to search and bar the lockdown violating vehicles travelling farther.

Photo- Foisal Ahmed

Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers, who came to Dhaka on a launch from South Bengal, are in trouble as they could not get any vehicle from the Sadarghat terminal.

Passengers were seen waiting for hours for rickshaws, cars and CNG to go home from the launch terminal. Unable to find a way, many left on foot.

Photo- Jahidul Islam

However, women, children and elderly people were seen sitting on the road as they do not have that energy to walk to their destinations.

Eva Akhter, who was sitting with the baby, will go to Tongi's Boubazar, which is more than 25 kilometres away from the terminal.

The passenger from Barisal said that it is not possible to walk with the child in any way. She also has a few bags on top.

"Lockdown like this is nothing, but putting us in trouble. We did not realise that it would be difficult to do so in the morning. I don't understand how to go," she added.

A passenger named Md. Akash, who needs to reach Abdullahpur, said, "I can't walk that far. I can't find any vehicle too. I don't know what to do now."

Later, however, he left for Gulistan on foot.

"So many passengers are in trouble, but we have nothing to do," said driver of Victor Classic Paribahan bus.

Selim, Dhaka Metropolitan Police sergeant in charge, said "We are strictly imposing the lockdown. We have not been given any decision regarding the passengers. If a new decision is made, we will act accordingly."

Passengers and private vehicles were seen crossing Padma river on Friday via the Shimulia-Banglabazar route ignoring the first day of the fresh 14-days nationwide strict restrictions.

Meanwhile, hundreds of southbound passengers are arriving at the Shimulia Ferry Ghat via the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway even though the launches on the route are closed.

BIWTC Shimulia Ghat Manager (Commerce) Mohammad Faisal said there are currently 14 ferries plying the Shimuli-Banglabazar route.

"Passenger vehicles arriving at the wharf before the rules are imposed (6 am) are being allowed to cross. There are 60-70 private and cargo vehicles at the wharf. The number of ferries will be reduced after they have crossed," he said.

BIWTC Shimulia Launch Ghat official Md Solaiman said the launches stopped operating the route after 10pm Thursday.

All government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices and all kinds of factory will remain closed during the lockdown this time.

Road, rail and waterways public transport (including domestic aircraft) and all types of motorised vehicles will be closed. Besides, all shops including shopping malls / markets will be closed.

It has already been announced that this year's restrictions will be much stricter than before. The army will be in the fields along with the law enforcement forces.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said, "This time the restrictions will be stricter than previous times."

However, sectors related to rawhide , food products and industrial companies manufacturing products and medicines for the prevention of Covid-19 will remain out of restrictions.

In addition, banking activities will be limited.

The office of the insurance company and the stock market will be open. Trading in the stock market will be limited by coordinating with bank transactions. Insurance companies will also be open to a limited extent.

Earlier, government relaxed lockdown from the morning of 15 July.