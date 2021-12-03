Govt makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for returnees from 7 African countries

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 10:33 am

Govt makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for returnees from 7 African countries

Following the outbreak of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the Bangladesh Government has made 14 days institutional quarantine mandatory for those returning from seven African countries.

The countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Ghana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) made the announcement through a notice published on Thursday.

The passengers have to quarantine at government nominated hotels at their own expense and do a RT-PCR test after seven days and 14 days. Those testing positive for Covid-19 after seven days will be isolated further so that they do not infect others.

The notice also mentioned that the airlines must provide passengers' passport details, address and contact number in Bangladesh to the Health Department.

Also, passengers coming in from all destinations are required to have RT-PCR based Covid-19 negative certificates from tests done within 48 hours of the flight.

