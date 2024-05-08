Civil Aviation Academy receives ICAO silver certification

The Civil Aviation Academy (CAA) under the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has been upgraded from bronze to silver.

This recognition has been given by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The medal was handed over to BCAA Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman at a conference on the "ICAO Global Implementation Support System" held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on 1 May, reads a press release.

ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar also were present at the ceremony.

In addition, the CAA Director Prashanta Kumar Chakraborty, was awarded the "ICAO ISD Certified Instructor" certificate.

On this occasion, a colourful programme has been organised at the auditorium of the CAA headquarters which will be held on Thursday.

Under the initiative of the CAA in collaboration with the ICAO, CAD Training Manager Course (TMC), ICAO Training Instructor Course (TIC), ICAO Training Developers Course (TDC), ICAO Oversight of Aircraft Leasing Operation Course (DALO) and ICAO Oversight Competency Based Training Assessment Course (OCBTA) have been organised in the last 4 months.

These international courses will play a very important role in the capacity building of Civil Aviation.

In addition, a total of 338 trainees will be awarded certificates under 12 courses, including 7 subject-based trade courses for 323 newly joined trainees of Bangladesh Civil Aviation. The trained officers/employees will play an important role in enhancing the overall security and capacity of Bangladesh's airports in the coming days.

BCAA Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman will be present as the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony.