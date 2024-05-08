Civil Aviation Academy receives ICAO silver certification

Corporates

Press Release
08 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 10:33 pm

Related News

Civil Aviation Academy receives ICAO silver certification

Press Release
08 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 10:33 pm
Civil Aviation Academy receives ICAO silver certification

The Civil Aviation Academy (CAA) under the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has been upgraded from bronze to silver.

This recognition has been given by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The medal was handed over to BCAA Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman at a conference on the "ICAO Global Implementation Support System" held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on 1 May, reads a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar also were present at the ceremony.

In addition, the CAA Director Prashanta Kumar Chakraborty, was awarded the "ICAO ISD Certified Instructor" certificate.

On this occasion, a colourful programme has been organised at the auditorium of the CAA headquarters which will be held on Thursday.

Under the initiative of the CAA in collaboration with the ICAO, CAD Training Manager Course (TMC), ICAO Training Instructor Course (TIC), ICAO Training Developers Course (TDC), ICAO Oversight of Aircraft Leasing Operation Course (DALO) and ICAO Oversight Competency Based Training Assessment Course (OCBTA) have been organised in the last 4 months.

These international courses will play a very important role in the capacity building of Civil Aviation.

In addition, a total of 338 trainees will be awarded certificates under 12 courses, including 7 subject-based trade courses for 323 newly joined trainees of Bangladesh Civil Aviation. The trained officers/employees will play an important role in enhancing the overall security and capacity of Bangladesh's airports in the coming days.

BCAA Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman will be present as the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony.

Bangladesh / Civil Aviation Academy / Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

12h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

20m | Videos
What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

1h | Videos
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

4h | Videos
Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

3h | Videos