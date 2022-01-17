Govt to bring out of school children under vaccine programme

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 05:24 pm

She urged people to comply with health guidelines

Will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration
The government is making arrangements to vaccinate children aged between 12 and 17 who are not enrolled in any educational institution, said Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Meerjady Sabrina Flora.

She also urged people to comply with health guidelines citing that testing or detection is not enough to check the infections. 

"If we want to keep the country's economy stable and let children go to school, then everyone has to follow the rules of hygiene, avoid social events," said Dr Flora at DGHS' virtual briefing on Covid-19. 

Speaking about the possibility of lockdown, she said lockdown is given considering overall situations including people's livelihood, and the rate of infections and hospital admission.

"The infections are growing rapidly and we are closely monitoring the situation,'' she said adding no decision about lockdown has been made yet. 

