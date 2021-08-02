Ex-finance minister Muhith not out of danger yet: FM

Former finance minister AMA Muhith, who has been under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka for Covid-19, has become weak due to loss of appetite and recent weight loss.

He is currently under doctor's supervision as his recent CT scan results showed that he has yet to pass the critical stage, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today while briefing the media.

"Since everyone in his family tested positive for the deadly virus, we admitted him to the CMH on 29 July following the directives of the prime minister," Momen said.

The minister further said that it is a matter of relief that the veteran was vaccinated with double doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He also noted that the former minister is being provided with books and newspapers regularly after he complained about its unavailability at the hospital.

Calling him "an asset" for the country, Momen urged all to pray for his brother's quick recovery.

The 87-year-old former finance minister tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.