Special prayer for former FM Muhith Saturday

Obituary

TBS Report
06 May, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 04:42 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A special prayer (Dua Mahfil) for the salvation of former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith's departed soul is scheduled to be held at Gulshan Central (Azad) mosque after Asr prayers Saturday (7 May).

In a statement, his family members has requested all well-wishers to join the prayer session.

Abul Maal Abdul Muhith is a language movement veteran and valiant freedom fighter.

He was elected member of parliament from Sylhet-1 constituency.

He breathed his last at 12:56am Saturday at United Hospital in the capital.

He was laid to rest in his family graveyard in Rainagar, Sylhet.

He left behind his wife Sabia Muhith, daughter Samina, sons Shahed and Samir, and many family members, friends and well-wishers.

 

