BNP leader GK Gaus remanded in case for plotting to kill Muhith

A Dhaka court today placed BNP's central cooperative affairs secretary GK Gaus on two-day remand in a case lodged in 2015 for allegedly plotting to kill then finance minister AMA Muhith.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order as police produced Gaus, also the former mayor of Habiganj municipality, before the court and pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand.

The case was filed on 28 August 2015 for plotting to kill lawmaker Advocate Abu Jahir and finance minister Muhith.

Gaus was booked recently in two cases lodged over BNP men's clashes with police on August 19 in Sylhet and was granted six-week interim bail by the High Court on Tuesday.