Covid claims 6 more lives in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 05:30 pm

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday. 

Besides, 276 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The health officials recorded a 1.44% positivity rate after testing 19,184 samples across the country. 

Bangladesh reported five deaths and 289 infections on Monday.  

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,834 and the case tally increased to 15,68,254 in the country. 

The death rate remained unchanged at 1.77% for more than a month. 

Among the deaths reported today, two each died in Chattogram and Khulna divisions, and one each died in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions. 

Also, 440 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,824 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,010 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

