Covid cases see 60% rise in 7 days: DGHS 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
02 January, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 05:00 pm

Related News

Covid cases see 60% rise in 7 days: DGHS 

The mortality rate among people between the ages of 41 and 50 is 11%

TBS Report 
02 January, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 05:00 pm
The bioinformatics pipeline will help doctors determine the causes of infections that are not detectable by other tests. Photo: Collected
The bioinformatics pipeline will help doctors determine the causes of infections that are not detectable by other tests. Photo: Collected

The number of Covid-19 infections in the country has increased by 60% in the last one week compared to the previous week, said Directorate General of Health Services Director (Non-communicable Disease Prevention) Dr Robed Amin. 

"The rate of infection in the country started increasing from 20 December 2021. On 27 December, the infection rate crossed the 2% mark," he told the media during the regular DGHS briefing Sunday (2 January). 

Presenting the official data, Robed Amin said Bangladesh recorded 6,745 cases during the month of November 2021 but the number of cases recorded in December 2021 was 9,255.

He further said the upward trend of Covid infections started from the last week of December alongside the number of deaths.

Among those who are dying from the deadly virus in the country, the number of people aged above 50 is much higher, said Robed Amin.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate among people between the ages of 41 and 50 is 11%.

Elaborating on some recent research on the omicron variant, Robed Amin said, "Hopefully, the number of people severely infected with omicron will be significantly lower.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

COVID-19 / Omicron Covid variant / Coronavirus in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

5h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

6h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

6h | Analysis
This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Elephant feces coffee costs millions!

Elephant feces coffee costs millions!

2h | Videos
1st moon photographer Louis Daguerre

1st moon photographer Louis Daguerre

2h | Videos
New year celebrated globally

New year celebrated globally

18h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report