Covid cases see 60% rise in 7 days: DGHS 

The number of Covid-19 infections in the country has increased by 60% in the last one week compared to the previous week, said Directorate General of Health Services Director (Non-communicable Disease Prevention) Dr Robed Amin.

"The rate of infection in the country started increasing from 20 December 2021. On 27 December, the infection rate crossed the 2% mark," he told the media during the regular DGHS briefing Sunday (2 January).

Presenting the official data, Robed Amin said Bangladesh recorded 6,745 cases during the month of November 2021 but the number of cases recorded in December 2021 was 9,255.

He further said the upward trend of Covid infections started from the last week of December alongside the number of deaths.

Among those who are dying from the deadly virus in the country, the number of people aged above 50 is much higher, said Robed Amin.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate among people between the ages of 41 and 50 is 11%.

Elaborating on some recent research on the omicron variant, Robed Amin said, "Hopefully, the number of people severely infected with omicron will be significantly lower.