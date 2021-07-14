Covid-19: Unilever Bangladesh donates 100 oxygen concentrators to DGHS

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) has donated 100 oxygen concentrator machines to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This donation is part of Unilever Bangladesh's pledge to help the nation in its fight against COVID-19, said a Unilever press release on Wednesday.

These machines will be distributed in all different hospitals of all 8 divisions in consultation with the DHGS before the Eid-ul-Adha through Unilever's supply chain.

Shamima Akhter, Head- Corporate Affairs, Partnerships and Communications of Unilever Bangladesh handed over the Oxygen Concentrator Machines to Prof. Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General (Health) during a handover ceremony.

Prof. Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, ADG (Planning), Prof. Dr Nasima Sultana, ADG (Admin), Dr Sheikh Farid Hossain Miah, Director (Hospital) and Gazi Towhid, Manager, Partnerships & Communications, UBL, and other officials from both UBL and DGHS were also present on the event.

In regards to the donation, Zaved Akhtar, CEO and Managing Director of UBL said, "We are committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of people and supporting the nation in every way possible."

"Given our global scale and reach, we could quickly bring in much needed medical equipment like testing kits and breathing equipment into Bangladesh and provide it to the Bangladesh Government and other reputed healthcare organizations."

"We believe this timely support will help to continue the Government's effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to do more in every possible way and remain the trusted partner for Bangladesh. "

According to the release, UBL has decided to import critical medical equipment like Oxygen Concentrator Machine as Bangladesh is witnessing a national health crisis greatly triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of now, Unilever Bangladesh has invested BDT 27 million for medical equipment and donated BDT 11 million to two hospitals to improve the health infrastructure, the release added.