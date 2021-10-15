Covid-19: Bangladesh registers 9 more deaths, 396 new infections

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 October, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 06:14 pm

Covid-19: Bangladesh registers 9 more deaths, 396 new infections

Latest figures until today pushed the death toll to 27,746

TBS Report
15 October, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 06:14 pm

The country registered nine more Covid-19 related deaths and 396 new cases in the past 24 hours until Friday morning.

Latest figures until today pushed the death toll to 27,746 while number of cases stood at 15,64,881, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

The number of fatalities slightly went up while new cases witnessed a sharp decline today as Bangladesh reported 7 deaths and 488 infections a day ago.

Besides, the health officials recorded a 2.09% positivity rate after testing 18,980 samples across the country.

So far, 17,775 males and 9,971 females died due to the deadly virus.

Among the deaths reported today, 6 died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram and one in Sylhet divisions. 

Also, 523 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.56% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

