Bangladesh gets over 8 million AstraZeneca jabs from Japan, UK 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

15 December, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 06:12 pm

Related News

Bangladesh gets over 8 million AstraZeneca jabs from Japan, UK 

Both the countries made the donations through the Covax vaccine sharing programme

15 December, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 06:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh has received over eight million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from Japan and the UK.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque received the jabs – donated under the global vaccine-sharing initiative Covax – in an event held at the state guest house Padma on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the vaccines, Japan donated 4,000,800 doses while UK donated more than 4,055,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. 

Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki and British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson were present at the event.

Addressing the event Health Minister Maleque said, "Japan has been our trusted friend since the Liberation War. On the other hand, the British government also stands by Bangladesh during crisis situations. 

"We have achieved 32% of our overall vaccination target. We now have 4.5 jabs in stock. Booster doses will be introduced in 7 to 10 days this month. Covid-19 deaths and cases are now under control." 

When asked about the development surrounding Omicron in the country, he said, "So far three people have been diagnosed with Omicron in Bangladesh. They are in quarantine, receiving all necessary treatments. They are in a stable condition." 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / COVID-19 / Coronavirus Pandemic / UK / Japan / Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

8h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

1h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

1h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

1h | Videos
How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak