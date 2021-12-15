Bangladesh gets over 8 million AstraZeneca jabs from Japan, UK 

Bangladesh has received over eight million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from Japan and the UK.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque received the jabs – donated under the global vaccine-sharing initiative Covax – in an event held at the state guest house Padma on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the vaccines, Japan donated 4,000,800 doses while UK donated more than 4,055,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki and British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson were present at the event.

Addressing the event Health Minister Maleque said, "Japan has been our trusted friend since the Liberation War. On the other hand, the British government also stands by Bangladesh during crisis situations.

"We have achieved 32% of our overall vaccination target. We now have 4.5 jabs in stock. Booster doses will be introduced in 7 to 10 days this month. Covid-19 deaths and cases are now under control."

When asked about the development surrounding Omicron in the country, he said, "So far three people have been diagnosed with Omicron in Bangladesh. They are in quarantine, receiving all necessary treatments. They are in a stable condition."