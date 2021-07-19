30 lakh doses of Moderna to arrive here today evening

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading "Covid-19/Coronavirus vaccine/Injection only" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Thirty lakh doses of Moderna vaccine will arrive in Dhaka at 7:30pm from the United States under the Covax facility, according to officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The vaccines were due to arrive today morning, but have been delayed due to the change in flight schedule.

With this new consignment, the US in total is giving 50 lakh Moderna doses to Bangladesh under the Covax facility.

Bangladesh is on the list in which the US has allocated three crore doses through Covax and directly for different countries.

The White House said on 22 June that 1.6 crore fresh doses of Covid vaccine would be distributed through Covax to 8 nations in South Asia, including Bangladesh, and 16 countries in Asia.

Bangladesh is also on the list of countries to which the US has allocated 1.4 crore doses, which would be distributed directly to 30 more countries and alliances throughout the world.

On 3 June, the White House announced the distribution of 2.5 crore vaccines.

Bangladesh has been included in the list of countries where 70 million doses of vaccine will be given to Asian countries.

The vaccine that the United States will supply from its stockpile will be produced by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, however, will be added to the list once the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves it.