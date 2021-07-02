17 die at RMCH Covid-19 unit in 24 hours 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 10:29 am

In last 24 hours, 76 patients admitted at Covid-19 unit of the hospital

Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). Photo: UNB
Seventeen people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours.

Of the deceased, 12 were Covid-19 positive, five died with symptoms, RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani confirmed on Friday. 

Among the deceased, 10 patients were from Rajshahi, three from Chapainawabganj, two from Natore, one each from Naogaon and Pabna.

In last 24 hours, 76 patients admitted at Covid-19 unit of the hospital. At present, 468 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital against 405 beds. 

In June, so far 354 people died at the unit. 
 

