15 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported zero death and 15 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday (15 December).

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.44% during the same period after testing 3,376 samples across the country.

Also, 50 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.53%.

So far 29,437 people have died and 2,036,881 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

