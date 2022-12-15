15 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 04:54 pm

15 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.44% during the same period

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported zero death and 15 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday (15 December). 

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.44% during the same period after testing 3,376 samples across the country. 

Also, 50 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.53%.

So far 29,437 people have died and 2,036,881 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.
 

