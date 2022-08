Bangladesh reported one death and 226 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 4.32% during the same period after testing 5,226 samples across the country.

Meanwhile, 479 Covid patients were announced free from the virus in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate standing at 4.32%.

So far 29,313 people have died and 2008870 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.