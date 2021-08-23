Chevron begins Covid-19 vaccination mandates

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
23 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, April 25, 2013. Chevron will report earnings on April 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Oil major Chevron Corp has begun requiring some employees to receive Covid-19 vaccinations and is evaluating mandates throughout its entire workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Chevron is now requiring expatriate employees, workers traveling internationally, and employees on US-flagged ships to receive vaccinations, WSJ reported citing company's spokesman Braden Reddall. (https://on.wsj.com/3B3cj4v)

The company will also require offshore workers in the Gulf of Mexico and some onshore support staff to be vaccinated by Nov. 1, the report said, adding that the requirements cover thousands of employees.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, Chevron said it is postponing the full return of employees in California and Texas because of a resurgence in coronavirus cases related to the fast-spreading Delta variant. 

