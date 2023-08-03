AUW playing important role in empowering women: Speaker Shirin

The Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram is playing an important role in empowering its students to move forward successfully in the future, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury said today.

"Talented students are able to face all kinds of challenges," she said while addressing the closing ceremony of 'Mathematics and Science Education Summer School-2023' as the chief guest in Chattogram on Thursday.

Chevron Bangladesh sponsored the event, according to a press statement.

Beena Khurana, dean of Faculty and Academic Affairs at AUW, moderated the event.

University of Chittagong Vice-Chancellor Shireen Akhter, AUW VC Rubana Huq, Chevron Bangladesh Corporate Affairs Director Muhammad Imrul Kabir also spoke on the occasion.

Speaker Shireen Sharmin and AUW VC Rubana awarded certificates of merit to the students of the summer programme on the occasion.

The five-week long heterogeneous summer school programme was conducted by reputed professionals and experienced teachers from home and abroad in mathematics, physical science, chemistry, computer coding and public health and environmental science sessions.

A total of 51 meritorious students of class XI and XII were awarded merit certificates in recognition of their participation in the summer school.

AUW is an independent, regional institution dedicated to women's education and leadership development. Located in Chattogram, the university offers to educate and empower a rising network of women leaders through the transformative power of an American-style liberal arts and sciences education.