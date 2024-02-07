Chevron Bangladesh sponsors Rotaplast International’s reconstructive surgeries in Sylhet

Recently, a formal closing ceremony was held in Sylhet to mark the end of 7th Rotaplast mission to Sylhet, Bangladesh.

As part of the mission, 69 patients – mostly children, living near Chevron Bangladesh operated Jalalabad gas-plant received free life-changing reconstructive surgeries to correct cleft-lip, cleft-palate, and other facial anomalies and burns.

The 10-day mission was partially sponsored by Chevron Bangladesh and was conducted in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Jalalabad and Sylhet Women's Medical College Hospital (SWMCH). Over 29 volunteers from six countries took part in this year's Sylhet mission. The team included reconstructive plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists, pediatricians, speech pathologists, orthodontists and nurses.

Attending the event were Abu Ahmed Siddique, divisional commissioner, Sylhet; Dr Kenneth Jacob Funk, mission director, Rotaplast; Rtn Dr. Monzurul Hoque Choudhury, Past district governer, Rotary Club of Jalalabad and key coordinator, Rotaplast Mission 2024; Monjur Al Baset, president, Rotary Club of Jalalabad; Muhammad Imrul Kabir, director of Corporate Affairs, Chevron Bangladesh; Prof Fazlur Rahim Kaiser, principal, SWMCH; Brig. Gen Dr GM Monirul Islam, director, SWMCH; Prof Oyes Ahmed Chowdhury, managing director, Holy City Holdings Ltd.

A project of the Rotary Club of San Francisco, Rotaplast International is a non-profit, humanitarian organisation, which sends multidisciplinary medical teams to provide free reconstructive surgeries, ancillary treatment, and training for the comprehensive care of children with cleft lip and palate anomalies. It works with local professionals, Rotarians, and other organizations, and supports education and research towards prevention of cleft lip and/or palates.

Rotaplast's collaboration with Chevron Bangladesh started in 2013 with logistical support and co-sponsorship of a surgical mission in Chittagong. Thereafter, Rotaplast came in Sylhet, Bangladesh in 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019 collaborating with Chevron Bangladesh.

Divisional Commissioner of Sylhet, Abu Ahmed Siddique conveyed his appreciation to Rotaplast International, Chevron Bangladesh, the Rotary Club of Jalalabad and Sylhet Women's Medical College Hospital for their collaborative support of this noble mission.

Chevron Bangladesh's Corporate Affairs Director Muhammad Imrul Kabir said, "These reconstructive surgeries truly change lives for the better, providing patients with an opportunity to lead normal lives and to reach their full potential. At Chevron Bangladesh, we are proud to support this life-changing program through our social investment initiatives. Health, education and economic development are the core areas of focus for our social investment programs." Speaking on behalf of Rotaplast, Director of Sylhet 2024 Mission, Dr. Kenneth Jacob Funk said, "I would like to thank the real heroes - the parents who brought their children and entrusted their precious gifts to the Rotaplast team."