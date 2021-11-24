Bharat's Covid-19 shot 50% effective at height of India infections - small study

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 02:04 pm

Related News

Bharat's Covid-19 shot 50% effective at height of India infections - small study

Covaxin, which Bharat Biotech co-developed with an Indian research body, received emergency-use authorisation in India in January even before the completion of the late-stage trial

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 02:04 pm
Nuns hold an elderly man as he receives a dose of COVAXIN coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, at a home for elderly in Mumbai, India, August, 2, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Nuns hold an elderly man as he receives a dose of COVAXIN coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, at a home for elderly in Mumbai, India, August, 2, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Bharat Biotech's vaccine was only 50% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in a high-risk population during a devastating second wave of infections in India this year, data gleaned from hospital workers showed.

The real world study for Covaxin, conducted April 15-May 15, compares with a 77.8% effectiveness rate in a late-stage trial of more than 25,000 participants that was conducted November 2020 to January 2021.

The new data analysed just over 1,000 Covid-19 cases with a test-negative control case group, matching by age and gender, according to the study which was published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

The much lower effectiveness rate for the two-dose shot seen in the new study can possibly be attributed to the fact that the study was restricted to hospital employees who had a higher risk of being infected than the general population, that it was conducted during a surge in infections and also to the prevalence of the Delta variant at the time, the study concluded.

Covaxin, which Bharat Biotech co-developed with an Indian research body, received emergency-use authorisation in India in January even before the completion of the late-stage trial.

It is the only homegrown vaccine being used in India's vaccination programme, although it accounts for only about 11% of the 1.18 billion doses administered so far.

Covaxin has also been approved in countries such as Vietnam and Brazil. Bharat Biotech's US partner, Ocugen, has submitted a request to the US FDA for emergency use approval.

Top News / World+Biz

Bharat Biotech / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’