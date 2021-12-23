Yeafesh Osman inaugurates ‘Nuclear Bus Tour’

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 07:21 pm

This initiative has been taken within the framework of Russia-Bangladesh joint communication plan on nuclear energy

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Architect Yeafesh Osman, Minister for Science and Technology, inaugurated the "Nuclear Bus Tour", a specially branded passenger bus which started its journey from Dhaka today.

The event took place in front of NPP Bhaban in the city. The "Nuclear Bus" will return to Dhaka on 27 December, notes a press release.

Information Center on Nuclear Energy in Dhaka (ICONE) is hosting the tour which is supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) and Russian State Corporation Rosatom.

According to the media release, during the five-day tour the bus will travel across 20 districts of the country to create public interest in science and technology and to create awareness about the safety of nuclear technology and its use.

Public events will be organised in various places during the tour.

To attract people and to ensure their participation, plans have been chalked out including road-side public interaction, visit to schools and universities, distribution of informative leaflets, booklets, science based quiz competitions and games among others.

Most active participants and winners of competitions will be awarded with attractive souvenirs.

This initiative has been taken within the framework of Russia-Bangladesh joint communication plan on nuclear energy.

Dr Shawkat Akbar, project director of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project and Managing Director of Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL) and Alok Chakraborty, chief administrative officer of BAEC were also present at the event among others.

Rosatom is a global technological leader, with capacities in the nuclear sector and beyond, and business partners in 50 countries. As one of the pioneers of the nuclear industry, Rosatom has traditionally been at the forefront of the international nuclear market, including nuclear power plant construction, uranium mining and enrichment, and nuclear fuel fabrication and supply.

