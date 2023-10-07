Nuclear fuel delivery: Rosatom’s comprehensive programme for local students ends

Russia handed over the first batch of nuclear fuel to Bangladesh in a special ceremony organised at the Rooppur nuclear power plant site in Ishwardi on 5 October.

To celebrate the occasion, Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom undertook various activities. The main objective of this campaign was to highlight the positive aspects of nuclear energy and create interest in science and technology among the local students, reads a press release.

On the morning of 5 October, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev attended an event organised at Green City in Rooppur. He was accompanied by the Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Alexander Mantitsky, and senior officials of Rosatom. During the event, Likhachev interacted with local students and participated in the science-based game 'Goldberg'.

Speaking on the occasion, Rosatom DG said, "You should try to create a new idea and work for its practical implementation".

Prior to this, Rosatom organised video screening and lecture sessions in 20 schools of Iswardi from 17 September to 4 October to create awareness about nuclear energy. More than 1,000 school students participated in these sessions.

The engineering division of Rosatom organised a two-week-long Science Olympiad titled 'Precise Energy' for school, college, and university students of the region in the second half of September and beginning of October. The renowned Russian university "MEPhI" played an active role in the programme.

Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission provides full cooperation. More than 1,200 students participated from 32 local schools in the junior group and several local universities in the senior group. The subjects of the Olympiad were Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics.

On 2 October, the winners of the Olympiad were announced and awarded at a convention center in Ishwardi. The prizes were handed over to the winners by Nina Dementsova, Head of Communications of Atomstroyexport, and Alexander Nakhabov, Deputy Head, of the Department of Physics, MEPhI University.

Shamima Khatun of Kushtia Islamic University bagged the first position in Mathematics, Sajeeb Mia of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology in Physics, and Md. Nirab Hossain of Kushtia Islamic University bagged the first position in Chemistry. Md. Sadmun Sakim, a Bhasha Shahid Vidya School student, won first place at the junior level.

With the aim of highlighting the positive aspects of nuclear energy, 380 square meters of graffiti were painted on the boundary wall of Rooppur's Green City under the initiative of Rosatom. The graffiti work was done by the students of the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University under the leadership of renowned artist Tipu Sultan.

The Rooppur project is setting up two nuclear power units, each with a capacity of 1,200 MW. Each unit has 3+ generation Russian VVER reactors, capable of meeting all international safety requirements. General Designer and Contactor of Rooppur Nuclear Power Project Engineering Branch of Russia's Rosatom Corporation.