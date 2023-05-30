Work together to regain lost glory in science and technology: PM Hasina to Muslim community

30 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 03:16 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged the Muslim community to set aside their differences and work together to regain the glorious heritage the Islamic world once had in science, philosophy, medicine and other fields of enlightenment.

"Today, Muslims are in possession of a significant amount of wealth. We can bring back our lost heritage by using this resource for the development of science and modern technology. I believe it," she said.

The premier was addressing as the chief guest at the 35th Convocation Ceremony of Islamic University of Technology (IUT) held on its campus here. IUT Chancellor and also OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha presided over the function.

 Hasina said Muslim scholars had reached the pinnacle of success in the fields of science, history, literature, philosophy, chemistry, mathematics, medicine, astronomy, geography, and in many other branches during the golden age of the Islam.

She said Muslim scholars of that era dominated the world in culture, knowledge acquisition, scientific discoveries, and contemporary literature.

The PM stressed the need for analyzing the reasons behind the fall of the Muslims who once had the glorious heritage. Internal conflict, lack of mutual respect and harmony between Muslim countries, lack in knowledge and science and many other issues have factored in the collective fall of the Muslim Ummah, she said.

"To regain this lost glory, I think we the Muslim Ummah will have to work united, forgetting differences," she said adding that the Muslim countries will particularly have to invest more in the education and science for the students of the Muslim countries and thus to develop science and modern technology.

In this modern era, three Nobel prizes have been awarded to Muslim recipients that sadly are the true reflection of the contribution of the Muslim Ummah in the fields of research and development, she said.

She said the Muslim nations need stronger endeavors in the fields of science and technology so that they can contribute more. The Muslim community should not fall behind in tackling the challenges presented by the 4th Industrial Revolution especially in the sectors of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things, Quantum Computing and others, she added.

