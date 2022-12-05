Work on soil damage caused by new technologies: Agri minister

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak has said that research should be conducted on how new technologies are harming the soil health in the country as no technology will be effective if the soil health is not good.

"Fertilizers and technology are needed to increase crop production but everything needs proper management. Agricultural scientists of the country are playing a very weak role here," said the minister as the chief guest at a programme held at KIB auditorium marking the World Soil Day on Monday.

"Extensive research is needed to get an idea of the soil damage caused by new technologies. A few years back, new technology vermicompost was introduced. I asked many scientists about the amount of nitrogen in it. I got no answer, which is very sad and unacceptable from those working on soil," he added.

He added that studying at the agricultural university has nothing to do with the field. Hands-on training is required and changes should be made in the curriculum so that soil subjects are taught there.

"I will ask the vice chancellors of the universities to discuss this matter and take action quickly," he said further.

Abdur Razzak said, "Students are busy with BCS studies in the university. Somehow reading a few notes can ensure the degree. Not everyone, but most are doing it. They cannot say the names of even five amino acids. Everyone is busy taking government jobs where you get a salary but have no responsibility. Get out of this mindset."

SM Bokhtiar, executive chairman, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, presented the keynote paper at the event.

According to the keynote, the soil is deficient in nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, sulphur, calcium, magnesium, zinc and boron. Of these, 50% of agricultural land is severely deficient in phosphorus. Also, about 21% of the land has medium levels of phosphorus.

Besides, 57% of the land is severely and moderately deficient in potassium, 40% has sulphur levels in the very low to low range, and 21% is calcium deficient. Zinc and Boron are deficient in 45% and 52% of the land.

SM Bokhtiar said that the production of safe food in the country is also at risk due to nutrient deficiencies. So, there is a danger of creating a deficiency of nutrients that are supposed to go to the human body with food.

Md Najmul Hasan, former principal scientific officer of Soil Resource Development Institute, said that at present, about 45% of the land has the problem of acidity, which has become a big problem. There is a lot of adulteration in the fertilizers sold by the private sector, which is also reducing soil fertility.