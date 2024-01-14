Every possible thing will be done for farmers: Agriculture minister

Bangladesh

UNB
14 January, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 08:59 pm

Related News

Every possible thing will be done for farmers: Agriculture minister

UNB
14 January, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 08:59 pm
Agriculture Minister Mohammed Abdus Shahid
Agriculture Minister Mohammed Abdus Shahid

The utmost importance will be given to increase crop production and control syndicates, Agriculture Minister Mohammed Abdus Shahid said on Sunday.

Every possible thing will be done for the betterment of the farmers, he said.

The minister made the remarks during an exchange of views with officials in the conference room of the ministry on Sunday morning.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister said production is the biggest challenge in the agriculture sector.

"If we can't produce enough then how to capture the market and control the prices. So, we have to increase production by executing all opportunities to meet the demand and manage the supply chain," he said.

"We will work to bring every inch of land under cultivation keeping in mind the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina", he added.

Regarding syndicates, the minister said they exist everywhere. "First of all, they have to figure out and control them through legal action," he said. 

He said the current government led by Hasina is a farmer-friendly government. "We will do whatever is necessary...for the further development of farmers and agriculture."

The minister said there is a huge scope of work in this ministry. "If the officials and employees of the ministry, and the entrepreneurs work together, we will certainly get a good result."

 "We will also be able to face challenges in the field of agriculture."

He also directed the officials to work with sincerity and dedication to increase the production of crops.

Chaired by Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhtar, officials of the ministry and heads of 18 organisations under the ministry were present in the meeting.

Top News

Agriculture Minister / Agriculture Minister Mohammed Abdus Shahid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

7h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

6h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

13h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

2h | Videos
Evaly will start refunding customers from January

Evaly will start refunding customers from January

12m | Videos
Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

8h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

10h | Videos