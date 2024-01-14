Every possible thing will be done for farmers: Agriculture minister

The utmost importance will be given to increase crop production and control syndicates, Agriculture Minister Mohammed Abdus Shahid said on Sunday.

Every possible thing will be done for the betterment of the farmers, he said.

The minister made the remarks during an exchange of views with officials in the conference room of the ministry on Sunday morning.

The minister said production is the biggest challenge in the agriculture sector.

"If we can't produce enough then how to capture the market and control the prices. So, we have to increase production by executing all opportunities to meet the demand and manage the supply chain," he said.

"We will work to bring every inch of land under cultivation keeping in mind the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina", he added.

Regarding syndicates, the minister said they exist everywhere. "First of all, they have to figure out and control them through legal action," he said.

He said the current government led by Hasina is a farmer-friendly government. "We will do whatever is necessary...for the further development of farmers and agriculture."

The minister said there is a huge scope of work in this ministry. "If the officials and employees of the ministry, and the entrepreneurs work together, we will certainly get a good result."

"We will also be able to face challenges in the field of agriculture."

He also directed the officials to work with sincerity and dedication to increase the production of crops.

Chaired by Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhtar, officials of the ministry and heads of 18 organisations under the ministry were present in the meeting.