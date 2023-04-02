Bangladesh now becomes a food surplus one: Rezaul Karim

Bangladesh

BSS
02 April, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 05:28 pm

Related News

Bangladesh now becomes a food surplus one: Rezaul Karim

BSS
02 April, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 05:28 pm
Bangladesh now becomes a food surplus one: Rezaul Karim

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim today (2 April) said the food deficit Bangladesh now becomes a food surplus one due to the worthy leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"None of the government after 75 had paid attention to the interest of the farmers and that's why the country became a food deficit one", he said while addressing a farmers rally after inaugurating the distribution of seeds and chemical fertilizer free of cost under high yielding Aush incentive programme at his constituency at Nazirpur Upazila here.

"But we have done a tremendous success in crop production under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, adding "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is truly a 'farmer's friendly government' and that's why the country witnessed bumper production of paddy, fruits, vegetables and winter crops as well."

Rezaul Karim said, no farmer was killed during the regime of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the fertilizer, adding that all the agricultural inputs including fertilizer, seed, pesticides, tractors and reaper machines systematically reached to the doorsteps of the farmers.

On the other hand, dozens of farmers had been killed by the police firing when they wanted fertilizer during the regime of BNP, he told the function.

Chaired by Nazirpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dr Sanjib Das, the programme also attended, among others,by Upazila Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Monju, Upazila Agricultural Officer and other concerned upazila officials.

Top News

food / Agriculture Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

5h | In Focus
Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

5h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

8h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

1h | TBS Entertainment
Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

3h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

6h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend