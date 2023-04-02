Bangladesh now becomes a food surplus one: Rezaul Karim

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim today (2 April) said the food deficit Bangladesh now becomes a food surplus one due to the worthy leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"None of the government after 75 had paid attention to the interest of the farmers and that's why the country became a food deficit one", he said while addressing a farmers rally after inaugurating the distribution of seeds and chemical fertilizer free of cost under high yielding Aush incentive programme at his constituency at Nazirpur Upazila here.

"But we have done a tremendous success in crop production under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, adding "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is truly a 'farmer's friendly government' and that's why the country witnessed bumper production of paddy, fruits, vegetables and winter crops as well."

Rezaul Karim said, no farmer was killed during the regime of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the fertilizer, adding that all the agricultural inputs including fertilizer, seed, pesticides, tractors and reaper machines systematically reached to the doorsteps of the farmers.

On the other hand, dozens of farmers had been killed by the police firing when they wanted fertilizer during the regime of BNP, he told the function.

Chaired by Nazirpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dr Sanjib Das, the programme also attended, among others,by Upazila Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Monju, Upazila Agricultural Officer and other concerned upazila officials.