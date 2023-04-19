Boro paddy production to set a new record: Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said that this year's Boro paddy production will set a new record if there are no natural calamities and the harvest is brought in on time.

The minister made this remark today (19 April) during a Boro paddy cutting festival and greetings exchange programme with the farmers of Dekar Haor of Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj organised by the District Administration and Agricultural Extension Office.

The minister said, " Boro paddy has been cultivated in about 50 lakh hectares of land across the country. If there is no natural calamity and if the paddy can be brought home on time

Boro will have record production."

"Currently, 35% of the paddy has been harvested, with about 1000 combine harvesters in use in Sunamganj alone. The government has taken steps to make Haor rice safe and worry-free, including providing combine harvesters with a 70% subsidy, and cultivating short-lived, cold-tolerant early varieties of rice," he also added.

Razzaque also urged farmers to cultivate highly productive new varieties such as Bri-81, Bri-89, and Bri-92 instead of the old Bri 28 and Bri 29 varieties.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, Boro has been cultivated on 50 lakh hectares of land this year, with a production target of 2 crores and 15 lakh metric tons of rice.

An incentive of Tk170 crore was given this year to increase Boro cultivation and production, benefiting about 2.7 lakh farmers across the country.

