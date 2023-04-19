Boro paddy production to set a new record: Agriculture Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 April, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 06:09 pm

Related News

Boro paddy production to set a new record: Agriculture Minister

TBS Report 
19 April, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 06:09 pm
Boro paddy production to set a new record: Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said that this year's Boro paddy production will set a new record if there are no natural calamities and the harvest is brought in on time. 

The minister made this remark today (19 April) during a Boro paddy cutting festival and greetings exchange programme with the farmers of Dekar Haor of Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj organised by the District Administration and Agricultural Extension Office.

The minister said, " Boro paddy has been cultivated in about 50 lakh hectares of land across the country. If there is no natural calamity and if the paddy can be brought home on time
Boro will have record production."

"Currently, 35% of the paddy has been harvested, with about 1000 combine harvesters in use in Sunamganj alone. The government has taken steps to make Haor rice safe and worry-free, including providing combine harvesters with a 70% subsidy, and cultivating short-lived, cold-tolerant early varieties of rice," he also added. 

Razzaque also urged farmers to cultivate highly productive new varieties such as Bri-81, Bri-89, and Bri-92 instead of the old Bri 28 and Bri 29 varieties. 

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, Boro has been cultivated on 50 lakh hectares of land this year, with a production target of 2 crores and 15 lakh metric tons of rice. 

An incentive of Tk170 crore was given this year to increase Boro cultivation and production, benefiting about 2.7 lakh farmers across the country. 
 

Top News

Boro paddy / Sunamganj / Agriculture Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

3h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

8h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

2h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

3h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

4h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee