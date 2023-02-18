Woman found dead in Cox's Bazar hotel, partner arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 09:19 pm

Related News

Woman found dead in Cox's Bazar hotel, partner arrested

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 09:19 pm
Woman found dead in Cox&#039;s Bazar hotel, partner arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday detained a man in connection with a murder of a woman that took place in Cox's Bazar hotel on 14 February.

Mostafizur along with the 27-year-old Jasmin boarded the Sea Alif hotel in Cox's Bazar on 14 February. He strangled the woman to death after being locked in a quarrel and fled the hotel, LT Col Md Mahbub Alam shared their initial findings at a press briefing on Saturday (18 February).

Police recovered the body on 15 February but could not confirm the identity of the woman yet. 

After a post-mortem, the woman was buried through Anjuman Mofidul Islam (welfare organisation) as no one claimed her guardianship.

RAB has a record of Mustafiz being arrested five times for drug trafficking.

There are 4 cases against him in Dhaka and Cox's Bazar. 

Also, Mostafiz was arrested by DMP's Dakshinkhan Police Station on 23 June 2018 in a case related to forcing women into prostitution.  

murder / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

11h | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

8h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

25 years of NGO dependence: How fragile is our urban primary health care system?

13h | Panorama
Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

5h | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

11h | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

1d | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

2d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike