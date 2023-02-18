Woman found dead in Cox's Bazar hotel, partner arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday detained a man in connection with a murder of a woman that took place in Cox's Bazar hotel on 14 February.

Mostafizur along with the 27-year-old Jasmin boarded the Sea Alif hotel in Cox's Bazar on 14 February. He strangled the woman to death after being locked in a quarrel and fled the hotel, LT Col Md Mahbub Alam shared their initial findings at a press briefing on Saturday (18 February).

Police recovered the body on 15 February but could not confirm the identity of the woman yet.

After a post-mortem, the woman was buried through Anjuman Mofidul Islam (welfare organisation) as no one claimed her guardianship.

RAB has a record of Mustafiz being arrested five times for drug trafficking.

There are 4 cases against him in Dhaka and Cox's Bazar.

Also, Mostafiz was arrested by DMP's Dakshinkhan Police Station on 23 June 2018 in a case related to forcing women into prostitution.