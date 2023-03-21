'Will bury you alive': Ctg lawmaker slaps, threatens AL activist

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 09:12 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chattogram lawmaker Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadwi was seen threatening and slapping an Awami League (AL) activist in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, AL activist Jasim Uddin, said to Nadwi, "You have to provide as much as we need, only then will the road be strong. They [engineers] come but do not give the required amount." He was supposedly referring to a bridge in the area.

Agitated by the comment, Nadwi slapped Jasim.

In Chattogram's regional dialect, Nadvi said, "I am going to talk to the chief engineer now. You know how bad-tempered I am? I will bury you alive," he said.

"This incident happened a month before the Union Parishad elections in 2022. Jasim Uddin was complaining to Nadwi about the bridge," Lohagara Upazila Chairman Ziaul Haque Chowdhury Babul told The Business Standard.

"The night before the incident, the nameplate of the bridge was torn down. Someone said that it was Jasim who broke it. That is why Nadwi was furious."

Nadvi and Jasim were contacted to find out about the incident, but they did not respond.

Awami League / Members of the parliament

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

