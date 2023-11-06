What will I eat if I can't earn: A CNG autorickshaw driver's anguish amid blockade

The blockade has been affecting the livelihood of low-income. Photo: TBS

"Just yesterday, I saw a news about three CNG-run autorickshaws being vandalised. I am afraid to fare passengers during the blockade, but what will I eat if I can't earn," CNG autorickshaw driver Mohammad Rasel said.

He said he reached Moghbazar from Dholaikhal in only 20 minutes today, a road that usually takes him around an hour and a half on busy days.

"Lesser earnings due to the lack of passengers on the days of the blockade and the rising commodity prices are making it very difficult to put food on the table," Rasel said in a frustrating voice.

Visiting the capital's Moghbazar, Karwan Bazar, Panthapath, Science Lab, Kalabagan, Sukrabad and Shyamoli today (6 November), it was seen that the number of public transport on the streets was more than what it was the previous day.

Private vehicles, CNG-run autorickshaws and rickshaws were seen dominating the streets on the second day of the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties.

There were no significant traffic congestions in any of the areas.

Nabinagar-bound Savar Paribahan Helper Saddam Hossain said there are more buses today than yesterday, causing a reduction of passengers on each bus.

Ahsan Habib, one of the office goers in Shyamoli, said in the morning that it was easier for him to get buses today.