This is what armed forces will do to maintain law and order in election

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 02:47 pm

The armed forces will perform duties to maintain peace and order inside polling stations or counting centres as requested by the returning officer or presiding officer

File photo shows some members of Bangladesh Army. Photo: Collected
File photo shows some members of Bangladesh Army. Photo: Collected

Home Ministry, in a circular issued on Thursday (21 December), outlined the specific duties of the armed forces during their deployment from 29 December to 10 January to assist the local civilian administration in maintaining law and order during the elections. 

According to the circular, the armed forces will be deployed in upazilas or stations as necessary in consultation with the returning officers. They will assist other law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order.

Members of the armed forces will be stationed at nodal points (where different transport links come together) in each district, upazila or metropolitan area and other convenient locations. 

They will conduct patrols and other operational activities in coordination with the returning officers, as needed.

The armed forces will perform duties to maintain peace and order inside polling stations or counting centres as requested by the returning officer or presiding officer.

Executive magistrates will also be appointed to work with the teams of armed forces.

The Navy will perform duties as necessary in coastal areas. Depending on the situation, they will ensure the security of important roads or highways as directed.

The number of armed forces personnel deployed in each district can be increased or decreased based on risk considerations and in consultation with the returning officers.

The Air Force will provide flight assistance with the necessary number of helicopters and transport planes as requested by the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry, the Election Commission Secretariat, and the forces.

Area-based deployment plans will be finalised as per the instructions of the concerned returning officers. The returning officers and assistant returning officers will request the execution of other legally compliant activities as needed, based on reality and necessity.

