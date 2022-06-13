WB chief, Khaleda, Dr Yunus to be invited to Padma Bridge inauguration: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the government is thinking about inviting the World Bank president, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus to the inauguration ceremony of the Padma Bridge.

"The prime minister has instructed us to invite them," he told journalists on Sunday at Mawa after inspecting the finishing work of the bridge.

The minister said the invitation letters have already been printed and will be dispatched from this Thursday.

"Foreigners will be invited through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and we will directly send the invitation letter to Khaleda Zia," said Quader.

He also said the loan for the bridge with a 100-year lifetime will be repaid in 35 years.

The Bridges Division took a loan from the finance ministry for the construction of the Tk30,000 crore bridge. A total of Tk 36,000 crore will be repaid in 35 years at 1% interest, he said.

With four instalments a year, he said, the loan would be repaid in a total of 140 instalments. The toll rate has been fixed considering the loan repayment.

On Sunday Morning, dozens of workers were seen installing a gas line on the first pillar of the Padma Bridge at the Mawa end. They had been climbing the bridge through a temporary metal ladder attached to the pillar.

Sumon Mia, one of the workers, said the utility line installation on the entire 6.15km bridge is almost done.

"There is no major work left – only the last-minute decorations," Sumon's colleague Ariful Islam told The Business Standard.

As the bridge work was nearing the end, there was a glimmer of joy on their faces. Meanwhile, the bridge authorities were busy with organising the inauguration ceremony.

Obaidul Quader said vehicles will be able to take the bridge from 6am on 26 June.

"On 25 June, the prime minister will address a rally at 10am at the Mawa end. After unveiling the name plaque, she will cross the bridge by car. She would address a public rally after unveiling another name plaque at Jazira point."

Quader said the prime minister has proved that Bangladesh is capable of accomplishing such a mega-project. "The credit goes to none but Sheikh Hasina. We only obeyed her orders and looked after the work with devotion. But the complete credit for building the bridge goes to one person, Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu."

By constructing the Padma Bridge, Obaidul Quader said, the prime minister has given a befitting reply to those who accused Bangladesh of corruption and stealing.

"We are a nation of heroes – we do not commit corruption. This bridge is a hallmark of our pride."

He said the Padma Bridge is not a dream now, it is a reality. It demonstrates the capabilities of the nation. "It is a symbol of honour and dignity and, on the other hand, it is a symbol of revenge on the critics."

Bridges Division Secretary Md Monjur Hossain said there will be both manual and automatic systems for toll collection. One lane will be for electronic toll collection, while the other five lanes will have a manual collection system.

In the manual lines, tolls can be paid in cash and by debit card.

Obaidul Quader expressed fears of sabotage over the inauguration of the Padma bridge.

Referring to the recent fire at a container depot in Sitakunda, a train fire in Sylhet and some other incidents, he said, "These may have been sabotages. Proves are underway as the detectives have got some clues. There was and still is a threat of sabotage centring the inauguration of the Padma Bridge."