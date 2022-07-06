Water levels in 33 rivers rise, 73 fall

Bangladesh

BSS
06 July, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 05:53 pm

Water levels in 33 rivers rise, 73 fall

Water levels at 33 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 73 stations recorded fall.

Among the 109 monitored river stations, three have been registered steady while water levels at three stations are flowing above the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said here today.

The Surma at Kanaighat, the Kushiyara at Amalshid and Sheola, the Old Surma at Derai, and the Someswari at Kalmakanda are flowing above the danger level by 47cm, 59 cm, 08cm, 06cm and 17 cm respectively.
 
Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today, the bulletin added.

A total of 130 mm (millimeter) rainfalls were recorded at Sheola (Sylhet), 95mm Brahmanbaria, 125mm at Chattak (Sunamganj), 92mm Lalakhal (Sylhet), 98mm at Sylhet and 85mm at Kanaighat(Sylhet).

Significant rainfalls (mm) recorded during last 24 hours in Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of North-East India, the bulletin added.

A total of 83 mm rainfalls were recorded at Silchar (Assam) and 44 mm at Cherrapunji (Meghalaya).

 

Flood

