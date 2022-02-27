Virtual Museum Bangladesh kicks off tomorrow

With the aim of presenting the rich history and heritage of Bangladesh all over the world through modern technology, Virtual Museum Bangladesh (VMB) is going to be launched tomorrow in the country.

The launching ceremony of VMB will take place in the evening at the Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib Auditorium of the National Museum.

Prime Minister's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Adviser Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikram is scheduled to present at the ceremony as chief guest, said a press release today.

The organiser said the VMB is a platform where traditional installations and antiquities of Bangladesh are presented as a state-of-the-art VR content.

They said "We are hopeful that this flagship project will play a significant role in spreading the rich history and heritage of Bangladesh all over the world."

The VMB is a great solution for school and college students, domestic and foreign tourists, physically challenged people or anyone to explore the sites saving money, time and effort, added the organiser.

The development of Virtual Museum Bangladesh began in mid of 2017. In the meantime, six different archaeological sites have been added to the VMB app as immersive virtual reality content.

Anyone can download the app from website virtualmuseumbd.com and experience the six installations virtually with just a VR headset.

In addition to that each archaeological content could be explored on the website as a three-sixty tour without even a VR headset.

The archaeological sites attached to the app are: Sixty Dome Mosque in Bagerhat, Chhoto Sona Mosque in Chapainawabganj, Bara Sardar Bari in Sonargaon, 11 Shiva Temple in Jashore, Panam Nagar in Narayanganj and Kantjew Temple in Dinajpur.

Additional Inspector General of Bangladesh Police SM Ruhul Amin, Liberation War Museum Trustee Mofidul Haque and Professor Dr. Shahnewaz, Department of Archeology, Jahangirnagar University, would also grace the occasion.