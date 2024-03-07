Teach children the history of nation's independence: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (7 March) asked everyone to teach the young generation about the historical dates of the country and its journey towards independence.

"Our youth folks must know about these dates," she said while addressing a discussion marking the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971.

Awami League organised the programme at its Dhaka District unit office in Tejgaon.

"We have to take lessons from the history, otherwise it would not be possible to advance forward," she said.

Hasina, also the ruling Awami League chief, reminded all that being in power is not just enjoying the facilities.

"The history of the struggle and sacrifices made to reach this place have to be known. Through this process everyone will acquire actual knowledge about the history of the country," she said.

She requested everyone to ensure that people must not forget the history of the country because history teaches how to move forward and be successful.

The prime minister said the 7 March speech encouraged each and every freedom fighter and the people of the country during the nine months of Liberation War.

"The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave a total outline of the Liberation War by the 7 March speech. That speech helped us attain our independence," she said.

She put emphasis on materialising the dream of Bangabandhu that he outlined through his iconic speech.

"He (the father of the nation) was not allowed to fulfil his work as he was brutally killed on 15 August 1975 and foul play was done with the fate of the people of this country," she said.

She also mentioned that no one could play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of this country any more.

"Those who do not believe in Joy Bangla, do not accept 7 March speech that means they did not want the independent Bangladesh," she said without mentioning any names.

Hasina said that this section of people does not want the development of Bangladesh.

"They do not want the socioeconomic advancement of Bangladesh. Why people will cast their votes for them?," she said.

She mentioned that in 2008 election BNP and its allies got 30 seats only and after that they started to play games by boycotting the election or efforts to foil it.

Senior Awami League leaders also spoke at the programme.

