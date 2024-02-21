US wants Bangladeshi elected officials to abide by laws, regulations

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular media briefing on Tuesday (19 December). Photo: Screengrab

The United States has encouraged elected officials of Bangladesh to comply with the country's laws and financial regulations in regards to alleged corruption.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, during a press briefing yesterday, emphasised the expectation that elected officials abide by national laws and financial regulations related to graft.

This statement came after a journalist referenced a Bloomberg report alleging involvement of Bangladeshi government officials in corruption.

The journalist mentioned former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, whose alleged assets abroad reportedly reach £200 million.

When questioned about US actions to address the issue and promote global anti-corruption efforts, Miller said, "We are aware of these reports and encourage the Government of Bangladesh to ensure that all elected officials comply with the country's laws and financial regulations."