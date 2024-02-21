US wants Bangladeshi elected officials to abide by laws, regulations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 02:22 pm

Related News

US wants Bangladeshi elected officials to abide by laws, regulations

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 02:22 pm
US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular media briefing on Tuesday (19 December). Photo: Screengrab
US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular media briefing on Tuesday (19 December). Photo: Screengrab

The United States has encouraged elected officials of Bangladesh to comply with the country's laws and financial regulations in regards to alleged corruption. 

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, during a press briefing yesterday, emphasised the expectation that elected officials abide by national laws and financial regulations related to graft.

This statement came after a journalist referenced a Bloomberg report alleging involvement of Bangladeshi government officials in corruption. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The journalist mentioned former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, whose alleged assets abroad reportedly reach £200 million. 

When questioned about US actions to address the issue and promote global anti-corruption efforts, Miller said, "We are aware of these reports and encourage the Government of Bangladesh to ensure that all elected officials comply with the country's laws and financial regulations."

 

Top News

United States / Corruption / government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

21h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

22h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

12m | Videos
WB's $1.6b held up in eight slow moving projects

WB's $1.6b held up in eight slow moving projects

3h | Videos
Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

4h | Videos
India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

5h | Videos