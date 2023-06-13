US visa policy to help Bangladesh hold fair elections: GM Quader

13 June, 2023, 03:35 pm
US visa policy to help Bangladesh hold fair elections: GM Quader

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Jatiya Party chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader on Tuesday said that the new US visa policy for Bangladesh will be helpful in holding the next general election in a free, fair and credible manner.

"The United States expects free, fair and neutral elections in Bangladesh. What is said in the visa policy, all goes in favour Bangladesh and its people", Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, told reporters at the circuit house in the town before attending the bi-annual conference of Sherpur district unit of the party.

"We can't expect a free, fair and impartial election under the current government. This needs to be changed. But we need consensus on the kind of change through discussion with all parties. So we (Jatiya Party) support the US visa policy," he added.

GM Quader said everyone wants free and fair elections. "We haven't received any proposal regarding the election-time government from anywhere yet. However, we are working for the welfare of the people of the country. How we will participate in the next election will be discussed later and decided," he added.

Central leaders, including Jatiya Party Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howladar, Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Member of Parliament Kazi Firoz Rashid, Presidium Member Mostafa Al Mahmud, were also present.

Later, GM Quader and Jatiya Party leaders addressed the bi-annual conference of the district Jatiya Party at Shaheed Minar premises in the Chawkbazar center of the town.

