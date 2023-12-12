US proposal for Boeing purchase under discussion for a while, not linked to election: Momen

12 December, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 10:48 pm

Bangladesh values the suggestions from friendly countries like the US and accepts those that are beneficial for the nation, he said

A file photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen addressing a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 30 November. Photo: UNB
The proposed purchase of Boeing aircraft by Bangladesh from the US is not linked to the upcoming national election; rather, it has been under discussion for some time, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today.

Speaking at a media briefing at foreign ministry, Momen mentioned that Boeing has since offered a lower price following Bangladesh's agreement with Airbus, but he assured that this is not seen as pressure.

The government, aiming for diversity in its Biman fleet, has decided to buy from Airbus, though current financial constraints are delaying the purchase.

Momen also touched upon Bangladesh's relationship with the US, expressing a desire to strengthen this bond.

"We are looking forward to build a better and stronger relationship with the US," the foreign minister said.

He emphasised that both countries advocate for free, fair, and non-violent elections in Bangladesh.

The minister acknowledged that ensuring non-violence depends on the sincerity and willingness of all.

Highlighting the cordial nature of the US-Bangladesh relationship, Momen remarked on the current election wave sweeping the country, underscoring the importance of participatory elections.

He concluded by stating that Bangladesh values the suggestions from friendly countries like the US and accepts those that are beneficial for the nation.

