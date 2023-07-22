US for expanding trade ties with Bangladesh: Congressman

Congressman Joe Wilson, the Co-Chair of Bangladesh Caucus at the US Congress, has said the United States (US) is looking forward to expanding trade ties and creating job opportunities for the people of both the countries.

The congressman, elected from South Carolina, was speaking as the chief guest at a reception hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Thursday evening to celebrate the long-standing partnership between Bangladesh and the USA, according to a press release received here today.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran delivered the welcome address.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asia, State Department, Elizabeth Horst and Director for South Asia Regional Affairs, the National Security Council, the White House, Brian Luti, spoke at the event as the guests of honour.

Congressman Wilson said it's a great opportunity of association of the United States for mutual benefits for the people of both Bangladesh and the USA.

While appreciating Bangladesh's tremendous economic development, he mentioned the country's strides to move towards a trillion dollar economy, and achievement in reduction of poverty.

Terming Bangladesh an important country of South Asia, Wilson said he introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives this week commending Bangladesh for providing safety to the Rohingyas.

In his welcome address, Bangladesh Ambassador Muhammad Imran described Bangladesh's impressive socioeconomic transformation under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Imran said the government has been working towards economic growth by creating equal opportunities for all and realizing an inclusive society.

He expressed sincere gratitude to the USA for its continued support and the humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh.

Elizabeth Horst, in her remarks, said in the last five decades, Bangladesh and the USA have built a robust and broad partnership and the partnership is anchored by our shared vision for a prosperous, peaceful and democratic Bangladesh.



Brian Luti said the United States recognizes, respects and supports Bangladesh's guiding principle - Friendship to all and malice to none.

The US simultaneously respects Bangladesh's national security and sovereignty, as well as international laws and principles enunciated by the UN charter, he said.

Alternate Executive Director of World Bank Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Ambassadors of Malaysia, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Sudan as well as diplomats of different countries, senior officials of the US government and State Department, academicians and members of the civil society joined the reception.