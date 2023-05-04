US praises PM Hasina for allowing int'l election observers, emphasises importance of 'free, fair' elections

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 03:21 pm

The US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has reiterated the importance of "free and fair" elections and appreciated PM Hasina's openness to engage international election monitors in the upcoming national election.

The 9th Bangladesh-US Partnership Dialogue was held at the US Department of State headquarters in Washington DC on Wednesday (3 May) where key bilateral and global issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Victoria Nuland led their respective delegations to the dialogue.

The Foreign Secretary discussed the improving human rights conditions, the Digitial Security Act (DSA) amendment issue, the labour sector and the Rohingya situation in Bangladesh.

"As we deepen US-Bangladesh ties, I met Foreign Secretary Momen and reiterated the US commitment to promoting human rights and democratic values, including free and fair elections. We thank Bangladesh for its generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees," she tweeted.

Secretary Momen also briefed his US counterpart about various measures taken by the Election Commission to pave the way for free and fair elections at both local and national levels, to which she showed appreciation.

The Foreign Secretary invited Under Secretary Nuland to the 10th round of the Partnership Dialogue which will take place in Dhaka next year.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran and senior officials from relevant ministries and the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington were present at the meeting. 

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and senior officials from the US State Department, White House and the USAID were present from the US side.

