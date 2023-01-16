Lu's visit to elevate US-Bangladesh ties: Experts

Bangladesh

16 January, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:42 pm

Lu's visit to elevate US-Bangladesh ties: Experts

Lu said they take the security of Bangladeshi diplomats in the US very seriously, and they expect the same treatment from Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The two-day Bangladesh visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will bring a positive development in bilateral relations, say experts.

"I see the successive visits by their high-level officials, including Donald Lu, very positively. I think that the relationship between the two countries will take a new turn through the latest visit," former foreign secretary Shahidul Haque told The Business Standard.

Asked whether tension with the US on various issues, including sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), will ease, he said, "This visit seems to be an attempt to get out of it."

"In addition, a message about holding a fair election has been conveyed by our government," he added.

Donald Lu, who left Dhaka early Monday after wrapping up his quick visit with a series of meetings, has emphasised the government and the opposition "working together peacefully" to ensure the freedom of assembly as Bangladesh moves towards the next national election.

"We, as Americans, will condemn violence when we see it, whether it is on the part of the opposition or on the part of government security forces. At the same time, we are going to focus on whether there is any intimidation during the election… we will say this publicly," he told Channel 24 in an interview on Sunday.

Lu referred to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's commitment to a fair election and said the US also wants a free and fair election without "violence and intimidation."

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen conveyed to the United States on Sunday that they, as a government, want a "free, fair, transparent, and credible" election, and there should be no doubt about that.

Lu also expressed the US' commitment to upholding democracy and human rights.

On the security of diplomats, he said they take the security of Bangladeshi diplomats in the US very seriously.

"We spend a lot of time making sure that they are safe. We expect the same treatment from Bangladesh," the US official told the private television channel, adding that he was given assurances at every meeting he attended during his visit.

The US official has also said civil society voices in every country are crucial to upholding people's right to freedom and dignity.

"Bangladesh is a strategic hub for the great powers, where the US has been working closely for a long time. Lately, in our domestic politics, for various reasons, it seems as if there is a misunderstanding between the government and the United States. In Donald Lu's visit, there may be an attempt by the US to improve the relationship by wrapping everything up," Professor Muhammad Ruhul Amin, immediate past chairman of international relations at the University of Dhaka, told TBS.

"In order to uphold the image of the USA as a global superpower, they remain active before and after the elections in each country. They want to participate in the election process in a roundabout way. I think that this visit has been made with these various issues in mind," he added.

On not having Lu's meetings with the BNP, Professor Muhammad Ruhul Amin said, "It is a diplomatic courtesy tour. They basically have a minimum standard of cordial relations between the two governments. That is what they are maintaining."

In this context, Shahidul Haque said, "Perhaps the meeting with the BNP was not among their priorities during this visit."

Referring to his meeting with the US assistant secretary, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told journalists on Monday, "Donald Lu assured that the American government's support will be continued for the development of Bangladesh, as the country is moving forward for development."

According to Kamal, the US wants Bangladesh to be a more prosperous country.

He stated that the US official wishes to see improved human rights in Bangladesh.

"We have discussed arson attacks, violence, and militancy. They want fair elections in this country," the minister said.

"The US delegation told me that the way we are going is in the right direction," he said.

"We (the United States) believe the sanctions will be lifted shortly. We hope it will be over soon. We are not in favour of imposing sanctions on anyone," Kamal quoted the US official as saying.

Kamal said the United States also wants Bangladesh to move forward. The visiting Donald Lu praised the actions of the government in combating militancy, terrorism, arson, and radicalism.

Regarding the national election, the minister said, "We have told them that according to the constitution, the Election Commission will conduct the national election."

"Before 90 days, the commission will take over everything related to holding a fair election. Ministers will only do routine work. They (the US delegation) also praised the preparations for free and fair elections," he added.

