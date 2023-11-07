US engaging with govt, opposition, civil society, other stakeholders before polls: State Dept

The United States is engaging with the government, opposition leaders, civil society, and other stakeholders in Bangladesh to urge them to work together, US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"The US does not support any political party in Bangladesh. We don't favour any one political party over the other," Patel said during a press briefing in Washington on Monday (6 November) night.

"Right now, our focus continues to be closely monitoring the electoral environment in Bangladesh leading up to January's election, engaging appropriately with the government, with opposition leaders, with civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people," he added.

Patel made these comments when the topic of BNP's countrywide blockades and political violence in Bangladesh ahead of the national polls was raised during the US State Department's press briefing.